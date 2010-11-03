Ad
Kosovar PM Hashim Thaci's party voted for a no-confidence motion against itself (Photo: Augustin Palokaj)

No-confidence vote in Kosovo government leads to snap elections

by Augustin Palokaj,

Kosovar Prime Minister Hashim Thaci's Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) expressed satisfaction in having been ousted by parliament following a no-confidence vote on Tuesday (2 November).

Mr Thaci's ministers voted in favour of a no-confidence motion against themselves while the opposition voted against the motion, hoping the government would stay until election time. The country will now hold early elections on 12 December.

The paradoxical situation could have been avoided if the ...

