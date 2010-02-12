Ad
euobserver
Lake Prespa - suffering from decreasing water levels and high pollution (Photo: Dario Jankovic/Dnevnik)

Greece, Macedonia and Albania club together to protect Prespa region

by Svetlana Jovanovska,

Macedonia, Greece and Albania have agreed to co-operate to clean up the three-country lake of Prespa and protect its rich plant and wild life.

This kind of co-operation, nothing unusual in the EU, is a first for the Balkans region, and bordering on the sensational as it brings together Macedonia and Greece, locked in a bitter name struggle.

The three countries last week signed an agreement, stating that "fish, plants and water do not know about borders and passports." For decade...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Lake Prespa - suffering from decreasing water levels and high pollution (Photo: Dario Jankovic/Dnevnik)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections