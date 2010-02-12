Greece, Macedonia and Albania club together to protect Prespa region

Macedonia, Greece and Albania have agreed to co-operate to clean up the three-country lake of Prespa and protect its rich plant and wild life.
This kind of co-operation, nothing unusual in the EU, is a first for the Balkans region, and bordering on the sensational as it brings together Macedonia and Greece, locked in a bitter name struggle.
The three countries last week signed an agreement, stating that "fish, plants and water do not know about borders and passports." For decade...
