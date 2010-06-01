Food aid fails to reach Europe's poor, conference warns

Too much food ends up in the bin rather than on the plate of Europeans who need it, a recent meeting by the European Federation of Food Banks (EFFB) in Budapest concluded.

With over forty thousand volunteers collecting hundreds of tonnes of food and delivering it to over one million poor people daily, the German food bank 'Tafel' is the largest of its kind in Europe. Still, the amount of food aid is not rising as swiftly as the number of people who need it, said Gerd Häuser, manager of ...