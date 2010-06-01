Ad
euobserver
The number of people who cannot afford a healthy diet is highest in Bulgaria at 30 percent of the population (Photo: Wikipedia)

Food aid fails to reach Europe's poor, conference warns

by György Folk,

Too much food ends up in the bin rather than on the plate of Europeans who need it, a recent meeting by the European Federation of Food Banks (EFFB) in Budapest concluded.

With over forty thousand volunteers collecting hundreds of tonnes of food and delivering it to over one million poor people daily, the German food bank 'Tafel' is the largest of its kind in Europe. Still, the amount of food aid is not rising as swiftly as the number of people who need it, said Gerd Häuser, manager of ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The number of people who cannot afford a healthy diet is highest in Bulgaria at 30 percent of the population (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections