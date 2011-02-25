France says Gaddafi must go, as EU finalises sanctions

French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Friday (25 February) became the first EU leader to explicitly call for the resignation of Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi, as civilians continue to be shot on the streets of Tripoli.

"Our position is clear: Moammar Gaddafi has to go," Mr Sarkozy said during a press conference in Ankara with his Turkish counterpart, Abdullah Gul. "The repeated and systematic violence against the Libyan people is unacceptable and will be the object of an international...