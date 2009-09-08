Ad
euobserver
The coat of arms of the Nordic EU battlegroup depicted a castrated lion (Photo: Mil.se)

Sweden seeks scrutiny of EU battle groups

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Swedish EU presidency wants defence ministers to have a closer look at the bloc's quick response forces, which so far have never been deployed due to a lack of consensus among member states.

"The concept of EU battlegroups is good, but they have not been used until now. We want to have a political discussion on why this is the case," Olof Skoog, a diplomat representing the Swedish EU presidency told members of the security and defence committee in the European Parliament on Monday (...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The coat of arms of the Nordic EU battlegroup depicted a castrated lion (Photo: Mil.se)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections