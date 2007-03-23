EU leaders gather for birthday celebrations in Berlin

EU leaders will this weekend gather for a grand birthday feast in Berlin celebrating half a century of European integration. But wrangling surrounding the political declaration marking the EU's 50th birthday could see some of the party mood spoiled.

The EU's 27 heads of state and government are expected around 17.00 CET on Saturday (24 March) at the Berlin Philharmonic, where their current chair-in-office, German chancellor Angela Merkel, will kick off a raft of weekend birthday events...