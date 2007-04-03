EU and Australia trade insults over climate change

The European Union and Australia have started a war of words over climate change, with Canberra calling on Brussels to live up to its own global warming promises before lecturing others.

"You've got the spokesman for a group of countries lecturing us about not having signed Kyoto, yet the great bulk of the countries on whose behalf he speaks are falling well behind their Kyoto targets and are doing less well than Australia in meeting them," Australia's prime minister John Howard said o...