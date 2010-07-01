EU moots 'Michelin Stars' for top tourist spots

The world's top chefs would happily throw their grandmother under a Eurostar train to have their resto or bistro blessed with the award of a Michelin Star. Now Brussels hopes that European hoteliers, amusement park managers and art gallery curators will be every bit as ambitious to win the right to bear an EU tourist destination quality mark.

