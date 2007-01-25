Bird flu returns to the EU

Bird flu has reappeared in the EU as the European Commission confirmed on Wednesday (24 January) that dead geese in Hungary were contaminated with the highly virulent H5 strain.

"The European Commission has been informed by the Hungarian authorities today of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Csongrad County, south-east Hungary," it said in a statement.

Further tests will be carried out in the EU reference laboratory in Weybridge, near London, to confirm that the ...