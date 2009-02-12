Lorries in EU could be slapped with noise and congestion tolls

Lorries in the European Union could see additional tolls for the air and noise pollution as well as the congestion they create following broad backing in an EU parliament committee on Wednesday (11 February) for a revision of existing legislation on road charges.
Current EU legislation, the so-called Eurovignette Directive, allows road charging only for infrastructure costs on main roads, with environmental costs explicitly excluded.
The directive is in the process of being revise...
