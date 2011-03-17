Ad
Shia Muslims in Kuwait protest in support of Bahrain counterparts - the Gulf unrest is taking on a sectarian and regional dimension (Photo: Kuwait-Ra'ed Qutena)

EU officials: Bahrain situation more dangerous than Libya

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Security specialists in the EU institutions are concerned that Shia-Sunni unrest in Bahrain has the potential to cause a sectarian conflict in the wider Arabian Gulf.

"What is happening in Bahrain is Sunni versus Shia, Saudi Arabia versus Iran. It's big powers facing off against each other in a small place. It's really explosive. We share the same concerns with the US and with Russia," one EU source told this website on Wednesday (16 March) on condition of anonymity.

"From a forei...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

