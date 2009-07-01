EU defence contracts to become more transparent

A code of conduct coming into force on Wednesday (1 July) in 25 EU member states and Norway is to bring more transparency in defence procurement contracts. But experts question its effectiveness as long as it is a non-binding agreement.

To be implemented by the European Defence Agency (EDA), the EU's intergovernmental co-operation body on military procurements, the code will set standards for side-deals made by national governments when they sign defence contracts.

In a classic ex...