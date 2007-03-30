MEPs call for fair football rules in Europe

The European Parliament is calling for European football clubs to invest more in young talent and show more solidarity when selling TV rights, but MEPs stopped short of demanding the setting up of independent agencies to fight doping and oversee football finances.
MEPs adopted on Thursday (29 March) an own-initiative report by Belgian centre-right MEP Ivo Belet on the future of professional football in Europe.
The report supports special rules to restore a competitive balance in E...
