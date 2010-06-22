Mid-2011 target date for Croatia's EU accession treaty

Croatia's accession negotiations with the European Union, a seemingly never-ending story, could finish in some eight months' time.

Under this scenario, the accession treaty would probably be signed at the end of the Hungarian EU Presidency, in mid-2011. Although the EU refrains from setting the date of accession for any new member, diplomatic sources from different EU countries confirmed to this website that the end of February/beginning of March next year was "the unofficial target da...