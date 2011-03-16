Ad
euobserver
Tunisian migrants in Lampedusa are searching for a better life (Photo: Antonio Amendola)

Italy blocks refugee boat from Libya

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Italian Ministry of the Interior has banned a ship believed to be carrying more than 1,800 people fleeing Libya from re-fuelling in Sicily, prompting the EU to call on Rome to make sure there are no refugees on board.

According to Italian authorities, the ship left the Libyan port of Misurata where deadly fighting between pro- and anti-Gaddafi forces continues in order to repatriate a contingent of Moroccan workers. But "other, unidentified nationalities" are also onboard the "Mis...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Tunisian migrants in Lampedusa are searching for a better life (Photo: Antonio Amendola)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections