Italy blocks refugee boat from Libya

The Italian Ministry of the Interior has banned a ship believed to be carrying more than 1,800 people fleeing Libya from re-fuelling in Sicily, prompting the EU to call on Rome to make sure there are no refugees on board.

According to Italian authorities, the ship left the Libyan port of Misurata where deadly fighting between pro- and anti-Gaddafi forces continues in order to repatriate a contingent of Moroccan workers. But "other, unidentified nationalities" are also onboard the "Mis...