Mrs Pack's draft report points to the increasingly strident nationalistic rhetoric in Bosnia Herzegovina (Photo: Doris Pack website)

European Parliament prepares tough words on Bosnia

by Zeljko Pantelic,

The European Parliament is being asked to voice dissatisfaction over Bosnia Herzegovina's limited progress as a potential candidate country on the path to EU membership.

Doris Pack, the European Parliament's rapporteur for Bosnia Herzegovina (BiH), points to the increasingly strident nationalistic rhetoric in BiH. This obstructs inter-ethnic reconciliation and hinders the country's ambitions for EU membership, Mrs Pack argues in a draft resolution.

"The EP notes with growing c...

