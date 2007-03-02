Ad
Will Brussels go virtual? (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU considers going virtual

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Union is looking into entering the virtual world and opening up an office in Second Life - an increasingly popular internet-based virtual world - which the Swedish government and the French presidential candidates have already entered.

"It is certainly an idea we are looking into," commission spokesman Mikolaj Dowgielewicz told EUobserver.

"But we do not have enough people dealing with the internet - we could but they are bogged down with other work such as for the EU...

