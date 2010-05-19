Cameron to meet Sarkozy and Merkel in first foreign trip

in his first foreign trip as Britain's new prime minister, David Cameron will later this week meet his French and German counterparts, Nicolas Sarkozy and Angela Merkel, after years of faltering relations with the two countries as leader of the opposition.

Mr Cameron is due to meet the French president on Thursday in Paris while chancellor Merkel will receive him in Berlin the following day.

The highly symbolic trip is part of an orchestrated attempt by the Conservative-led govern...