English, Dutch and Spanish players dominate EU 'dream team'

With the first ever World Cup to be held in Africa starting on Friday (11 June), two football pundits at the European Commission have put forward their ideal EU line-up.

Looking at the 11 teams out of the 27 EU countries which made the finals, if Zenon Severis, an official in charge of sports in the private office of culture and sports commissioner Androulla Vassiliou, had to put together an "EU dream team," it would be packed with English, Dutch and Spanish players.

The Sever...