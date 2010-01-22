Vienna and Athens push to bring Western Balkans into the EU more quickly

Austrian foreign affairs minister Michael Spindelegger and his Greek colleague Dimitris Drucas have agreed to launch a new initiative on EU enlargement, hoping to capitalise on the momentum for speedy integration of the Western Balkans that was built up during the Swedish EU presidency.\n \nDuring the second half of last year, under Stockholm's guidance, negotiations with Croatia were unblocked, Albania's application for membership was passed on by EU governments to the European Commission an...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here