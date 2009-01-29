Ad
euobserver
The EU is to fund more gas pipelines to avoid another deep freeze when Russia turns off the tap (Photo: Naftogaz of Ukraine)

Worst-hit EU states get least in post-gas crisis plan

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (28 December) proposed investing €5 billion of unspent EU money in energy and broadband infrastructure projects, as a response to the recent gas crisis.

Out of the €5 billion, €3.5 billion were earmarked for new gas pipelines and electricity networks which would inter-connect member states, as well as for offshore wind projects and carbon capture facilities.

"The recent events with Russia and Ukraine show how important it is to achieve a great...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The EU is to fund more gas pipelines to avoid another deep freeze when Russia turns off the tap (Photo: Naftogaz of Ukraine)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections