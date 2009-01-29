Worst-hit EU states get least in post-gas crisis plan

The European Commission on Wednesday (28 December) proposed investing €5 billion of unspent EU money in energy and broadband infrastructure projects, as a response to the recent gas crisis.

Out of the €5 billion, €3.5 billion were earmarked for new gas pipelines and electricity networks which would inter-connect member states, as well as for offshore wind projects and carbon capture facilities.

"The recent events with Russia and Ukraine show how important it is to achieve a great...