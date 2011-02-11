Ashton endorses army as 'guardians' of Egypt's transition

The European Union appears to have endorsed the role of the army as "guardians" of the "transition process", while paying "tribute" to protesters for their "calmness". The priority now, Brussels believes, is on regional stability.

"We respect the decision Mubarak has taken to stand down. We have witnessed scenes of people entering [Tahrir] Square by their hundreds and thousands," EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton told a hastily arranged press conference on Friday evening (11 Febr...