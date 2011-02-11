Ad
euobserver
The EU has high expectations of the army, the 'guardians' of the transition process (Photo: Iman Mosaad)

Ashton endorses army as 'guardians' of Egypt's transition

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union appears to have endorsed the role of the army as "guardians" of the "transition process", while paying "tribute" to protesters for their "calmness". The priority now, Brussels believes, is on regional stability.

"We respect the decision Mubarak has taken to stand down. We have witnessed scenes of people entering [Tahrir] Square by their hundreds and thousands," EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton told a hastily arranged press conference on Friday evening (11 Febr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The EU has high expectations of the army, the 'guardians' of the transition process (Photo: Iman Mosaad)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections