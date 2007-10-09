Ad
euobserver
Import quotas imposed on Chinese textiles expire at the end of this year (Photo: European Commission)

EU and China agree on joint monitoring of textile imports

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The EU and China have agreed on a one-year monitoring system to be put in place in 2008 in order to ensure the surveillance of Chinese exports of textile products into the EU.

The joint system will replace the EU import quotas currently imposed on ten categories of Chinese textiles, that will expire at the end of this year, the commission announced on Tuesday (9 October).

It will not impose new restrictions - despite some member states' calls to prolong the quotas - but only "clos...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Shoe scrap follows EU-China bra wars
Import quotas imposed on Chinese textiles expire at the end of this year (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections