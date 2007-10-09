EU and China agree on joint monitoring of textile imports

The EU and China have agreed on a one-year monitoring system to be put in place in 2008 in order to ensure the surveillance of Chinese exports of textile products into the EU.

The joint system will replace the EU import quotas currently imposed on ten categories of Chinese textiles, that will expire at the end of this year, the commission announced on Tuesday (9 October).

It will not impose new restrictions - despite some member states' calls to prolong the quotas - but only "clos...