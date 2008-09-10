Solana wants swift mobilisation of EU mission to Georgia

EU's foreign policy chief, Javier Solana, called on Wednesday for swift action from member states to get the EU mission in Georgia on the ground by 1 October.

As the deadline is very short and linked to the total withdrawal of Russian troops from the Georgian territory beyond the separatist regions, Solana called on quick action from the member states to deploy the EU's 200-staff mission in the next few weeks.

"You can help me in mobilising the countries, because we are pressured ...