euobserver
EPP leaders will gather in Warsaw on 28 to 29 April for their party congress ahead of the June elections (Photo: EPP-ED)

EU conservatives accuse left of 'agit-prop' over economy

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) is likely to keep its majority in the European Parliament in the June elections, as Europeans pick a safe pair of hands in the economic crisis over socialist "agit-prop," EPP secretary-general Antonio Lopez-Isturiz told the EUobserver.

"The general feeling is that we can maintain a good score ahead of the Socialists. Not an absolute majority, but a majority like we have now, more or less," Mr Lopez-Isturiz said.

He admitted the EPP wo...

Tags

euobserver

