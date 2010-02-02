Bulgarian reporter harassed as suspected mobsters face trial

An award-winning investigative journalist who helped bring two suspected underworld bosses in South-western Bulgaria to justice said attempts to intimidate her have continued as their trial opened last Friday (29 January).



Lidya Pavlova, who works for the local daily, Struma, has complained that her son was badly beaten and her car's rear window smashed and tires cut in the run-up to the trial of Plamen Galev and Angel Hristov, who have been charged with being involved with extortion ra...