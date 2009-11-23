Ad
Catherine Ashton is currently the EU trade chief (Photo: Council of the European Union)

New foreign policy chief to start work next week

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU's new foreign policy chief, Catherine Ashton, will take up her duties next week, in a continuation of the political whirlwind which saw her suddenly propelled from her short stint as trade commissioner to taking on what will be one of the union's most high profile jobs.

Ms Ashton, who emerged as the surprise choice during a meeting of EU leaders last week, will take up office on 1 December, when the Lisbon Treaty, creating the post, comes into force.

Shortly after starting ...

