EU states must take lead in disaster relief, commissioner says

The floods in Romania happened at a particularly inopportune moment for the present coalition government in Bucharest, which has just announced a 25 percent cut in salaries, combined with a rise of VAT from 19 to 25 percent, amid a natural tendency among the population to blame even natural disasters on bad governance.

In Brussels, Kristalina Georgieva, the EU commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis response, coming as she does from the same region (she is Bulgarian), knows only to...