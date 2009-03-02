Irish MEPs defect to liberal group

MEPs from the ruling Irish Fianna Fail party are set to join the liberal group in the European Parliament after the upcoming EU elections.
"We will soon advance a proposal to join, for the first time, a pan-European party - the European Liberal, Democratic and Reform Party [ELDR]," Irish Taoiseach Brian Cowen said at a Fianna Fail congress in Ireland on Friday (28 February).
"Following June's election, should everything progress as expected, we will then consider joining the parl...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.