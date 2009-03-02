Ad
euobserver
Brian Cowen - made the announcement on Friday (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Irish MEPs defect to liberal group

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

MEPs from the ruling Irish Fianna Fail party are set to join the liberal group in the European Parliament after the upcoming EU elections.

"We will soon advance a proposal to join, for the first time, a pan-European party - the European Liberal, Democratic and Reform Party [ELDR]," Irish Taoiseach Brian Cowen said at a Fianna Fail congress in Ireland on Friday (28 February).

"Following June's election, should everything progress as expected, we will then consider joining the parl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Brian Cowen - made the announcement on Friday (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections