Germany wants EU compensation for nuclear phase-out

The German economy minister believes Germany should be allowed to emit more carbon dioxide (CO2) in compensation for phasing out its nuclear energy.

Michael Glos has written to his environment counterpart, Sigmar Gabriel, to say that Germany's planned nuclear phase-out must be taken into account when the EU is allocating CO2 permits to member states as part of its overall bid to lower greenhouse gas emissions from the bloc.

According to German daily Handelsblatt, Mr Glos wrote: "T...