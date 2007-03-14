EU anti-flood bill faces member state opposition

With the European spring flood season around the corner, the European Parliament is haggling with member states over a piece of legislation aimed at pushing EU capitals into better coordinating the assessment and management of flood risks.

Between 1998 and 2002, Europe suffered over 100 catastrophic floods, causing some 700 fatalities, the displacement of about half a million people and at least €25 billion in insured economic losses.

In 2005, catastrophic floods left 40 people d...