MEP concerns are no setback for Mercosur deal, negotiator says

A strongly worded resolution from MEPs this month outlining their concerns over agriculture does not represent a setback for EU-Mercosur trade talks, the EU's chief negotiator has said.

The comments come as a fresh round of negotiations between the European Commission and the South American trade bloc which includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay gets underway in Brussels this week (14-18 March).

"We are aware of the concerns, but we have also received many letters of s...