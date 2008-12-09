EU Somali mission able to arrest pirates

The EU naval mission off the coast of Somalia will arrest and transfer pirates for prosecution to member states or countries beyond the 27-country bloc, the mission's commander-in-chief has said.

Three ships from Great Britain, France and Greece were already off the Somali coasts under the first EU naval mission on Monday, its commander in chief, British Rear Admiral Phillip Jones told journalists at a press conference on Tuesday (9 December) marking the official launch of the operatio...