Ad
euobserver
Rear admiral Phillip Jones (left) heads the first EU naval mission aimed at fighting pirates off the coasts of Somalia (Photo: EUobserver)

EU Somali mission able to arrest pirates

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU naval mission off the coast of Somalia will arrest and transfer pirates for prosecution to member states or countries beyond the 27-country bloc, the mission's commander-in-chief has said.

Three ships from Great Britain, France and Greece were already off the Somali coasts under the first EU naval mission on Monday, its commander in chief, British Rear Admiral Phillip Jones told journalists at a press conference on Tuesday (9 December) marking the official launch of the operatio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rear admiral Phillip Jones (left) heads the first EU naval mission aimed at fighting pirates off the coasts of Somalia (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections