Rehn talks tough on public deficits

The EU commissioner-designate for economic and monetary affairs, Olli Rehn, successfully batted off questions from MEPs on Monday evening (11 January), with debate on public finances and the EU's new economic strategy making up much of the exchange.

A packed audience attended the session in front of deputies from the European Parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee, although a downbeat atmosphere prevailed, in part as a result of Mr Rehn's apparent comfort in the portfolio...