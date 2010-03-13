Ashton to push for resumption of Israel-Palestine peace talks

On the eve of her first trip to the Middle East, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton has said she will urge a restart of peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians.

Speaking in Northern Finland, where she is taking part in informal discussions with seven other foreign ministers, Ms Ashton said she "will make it clear ...that we want to see the parties get back to talks."

"We know the solution lies in their negotiation: I believe the time is right to do that while things ar...