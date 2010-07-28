The worst of Greece's crisis is over, Papandreou says

Greek prime minister George Papandreou said Tuesday (July 27) the worst of the economic crisis is over for his cash-strapped country and the euro area, and that the EU reaction to the challenges proved apocalyptic prophecies wrong.

Mr Papandreou also urged neighbouring Bulgaria to drop plans to leave a trilateral project to pipe Russian crude from the Black Sea directly to the Greek Aegean coast, bypassing the congested Bosporus Strait in Turkey.

"Despite facing markets' and analy...