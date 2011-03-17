Ad
Limaj in the Hague. He was cleared of charges in 2005 (Photo: ICTY)

Eulex seeks arrest of senior Kosovo minister

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Eulex, the EU's police mission in Kosovo, has arrested eight individuals on suspicion of war crimes and indicted three others, including a senior aide to the PM.

Those arrested are wanted in connection with war crimes alleged to have taken place in the late nineties during the Kosovo Liberation Army's (KLA) fight for independence from Yugoslavia.

A police commander in Prizren in southern Kosovo is also amongst those taken into custody.

Warrants for the arrest of three others...

