Ad
euobserver
President Boris Tadic - has the Serbian political elite promised too much on the EU? (Photo: European Commission)

Serbia may have to wait until 2012 for EU candidate status

by Zeljko Pantelic,

Serbia's aim to get EU candidate status next year and to open accession talks in 2012 is facing difficulties, as the country's political leaders seem to have underestimated three important elements when calculating the timetable.

The first is that the Kosovo issue is no longer a card that can be played if the country wants to get further on the EU path. The second is that the time for the pro-European government to arrest indicted war criminal, general Ratko Mladic, accused of genocide ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
President Boris Tadic - has the Serbian political elite promised too much on the EU? (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections