Kosovars face troubles returning to work in Western Europe

Holiday-makers across Europe have little reason to be envied these days. Yet among those stuck under the gigantic volcanic ash cloud, Kosovar voyagers have even more reason to bemoan their fate: Political tensions have made travelling out of Kosovo even more difficult than for the average volcano-stricken European tourist.

Kosovo expatriates working in Germany, Switzerland or even Norway are used to flocking to their country of origin for the short Easter break, many bringing their chi...