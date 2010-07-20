Ad
euobserver
Bulgaria and Romania still have to do more, says Brussels (Photo: EU Commission)

Commission report encourages Bulgaria, blasts Romania

by Vesselin Zhelev,

The European Commission has encouraged Bulgaria and chastised Romania for the way they have tackled organized crime and corruption over the past 12 months in a report due to be published Tuesday (July 20).

The commission is still monitoring the progress the two Balkan neighbours are making in justice and home affairs through the so-called Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) - a stick-and-carrot arrangement intended to help them match the EU law-and-order standards not achieved...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Bulgaria and Romania still have to do more, says Brussels (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections