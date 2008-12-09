EU deploys Kosovo mission

After having faced numerous delays, the EU's police and justice mission in Kosovo, EULEX, is entering its operational phase on Tuesday (9 December), taking over police, justice and customs tasks from United Nations personnel.

"EULEX represents an important, I would say even a capital, step in a difficult, chaotic situation," French foreign minister Bernard Kouchner, whose country currently holds the six-month rotating EU presidency, told journalists on Monday, announcing the deployment...