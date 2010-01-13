Croatia elects third president after independence

University professor Ivo Josipovic, from the centre left SDP, was on Sunday elected the new president of Croatia, beating Zagreb mayor Milan Bandic, an independent populist running on a conservative agenda.

Mr Josipovic, who won just over 60 percent of the vote, had pledged to fight corruption and organized crime in the run up to the election. After the results were announced, he assured Croatians he would stick to his promises.



Croatia's president has limited powers but is co-respo...