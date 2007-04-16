Germany soothes Turkish tension on EU talks

German chancellor Angela Merkel has indicated progress can be made on Ankara's troubled bid for EU membership by July, following strong criticism on the state of talks by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Under the German presidency of the EU, two more chapters could probably be opened if things go well," Mrs Merkel said during a joint press conference in Hanover on Sunday (15 April).

"There is no question that Turkey and Europe have to move closer together," she added, noting...