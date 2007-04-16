Ad
euobserver
Turkey's relations with the EU have been fraught over the past months (Photo: REGIERUNGonline)

Germany soothes Turkish tension on EU talks

by Honor Mahony,

German chancellor Angela Merkel has indicated progress can be made on Ankara's troubled bid for EU membership by July, following strong criticism on the state of talks by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Under the German presidency of the EU, two more chapters could probably be opened if things go well," Mrs Merkel said during a joint press conference in Hanover on Sunday (15 April).

"There is no question that Turkey and Europe have to move closer together," she added, noting...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Turkey's relations with the EU have been fraught over the past months (Photo: REGIERUNGonline)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections