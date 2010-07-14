Ad
euobserver
The Hungarian parliament: Fidesz' powerful majority makes normal checks and balances all the more important (Photo: EUobserver)

Hungary's democratic checks and balances in danger

by Gyorgy Folk,

The Hungarian constitution's democratic safeguards are falling victim to changes brought in by the the new centre-right Fidesz government, a survey by the Eotvos Institute commissioned by the weekly HGV magazine has found.

The analysis is based on the answers of a team of constitutional experts to a list of 10 questions. The replies are summed up in a monthly "democracy index," now published for the second time. Out of the 10 indicators, six went down compared to June, three improved an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The Hungarian parliament: Fidesz' powerful majority makes normal checks and balances all the more important (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections