Hungary's democratic checks and balances in danger

The Hungarian constitution's democratic safeguards are falling victim to changes brought in by the the new centre-right Fidesz government, a survey by the Eotvos Institute commissioned by the weekly HGV magazine has found.
The analysis is based on the answers of a team of constitutional experts to a list of 10 questions. The replies are summed up in a monthly "democracy index," now published for the second time. Out of the 10 indicators, six went down compared to June, three improved an...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
