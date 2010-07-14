Hungary's democratic checks and balances in danger

The Hungarian constitution's democratic safeguards are falling victim to changes brought in by the the new centre-right Fidesz government, a survey by the Eotvos Institute commissioned by the weekly HGV magazine has found.

The analysis is based on the answers of a team of constitutional experts to a list of 10 questions. The replies are summed up in a monthly "democracy index," now published for the second time. Out of the 10 indicators, six went down compared to June, three improved an...