Ad
euobserver
Ms Mitrova: 'It's not just moral but material support that she needs,' the MEP said (Photo: Dnevnik)

Bulgaria offers EU job to kinswoman sentenced in Macedonia

by Vesselin Zhelev and Kalina Vlaikova (24 Chasa),

BRUSSELS and SOFIA - Skopje tried to punish her for emphasising her Bulgarian roots. Sofia offered her a home and an attractive job.

Spaska Mitrova, a 25-year-old Macedonian woman, is the latest assistant of the Bulgarian nationalist Member of European Parliament Dimitar Stoyanov. She landed the job after being tried and jailed in Macedonia in an acrimonious divorce case with her ex-husband Voijslav Savic.

Bulgaria says Macedonian justice was biased against her because she openl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ms Mitrova: 'It's not just moral but material support that she needs,' the MEP said (Photo: Dnevnik)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections