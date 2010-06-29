Bulgaria offers EU job to kinswoman sentenced in Macedonia

BRUSSELS and SOFIA - Skopje tried to punish her for emphasising her Bulgarian roots. Sofia offered her a home and an attractive job.

Spaska Mitrova, a 25-year-old Macedonian woman, is the latest assistant of the Bulgarian nationalist Member of European Parliament Dimitar Stoyanov. She landed the job after being tried and jailed in Macedonia in an acrimonious divorce case with her ex-husband Voijslav Savic.

Bulgaria says Macedonian justice was biased against her because she openl...