Ad
euobserver
Military chiefs have called for better co-operation between the EU and Nato (Photo: nato.int)

Former military chiefs call for joint EU-NATO 'directorate'

by Leigh Phillips,

Five former Western military leaders have called for the formation of a joint EU-NATO 'directorate' in order to co-ordinate the two bodies' response to any threats to global security.

In a report presented to the German Marshall Fund in Brussels on Wednesday (16 January), the authors lamented the lack of co-ordination between the EU and NATO both in the European capital and on the ground in conflict zones such as Afghanistan where both organisations have committed troops.

Also cri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Military chiefs have called for better co-operation between the EU and Nato (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections