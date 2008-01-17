Former military chiefs call for joint EU-NATO 'directorate'

Five former Western military leaders have called for the formation of a joint EU-NATO 'directorate' in order to co-ordinate the two bodies' response to any threats to global security.

In a report presented to the German Marshall Fund in Brussels on Wednesday (16 January), the authors lamented the lack of co-ordination between the EU and NATO both in the European capital and on the ground in conflict zones such as Afghanistan where both organisations have committed troops.

Also cri...