Climate deal comes down to US and China

Following intense talks amongst world leaders at the global climate summit in Copenhagen on Friday (18 December), US President Barack Obama has signalled that a deal is unlikely.

"While the science of climate change is not in doubt, I think our ability to take collective action is in doubt right now, and it hangs in the balance," he told delegates to the UN meeting as none of the major world blocs were able to add any new offers to the discussion.

Echoing the slogans of activist b...