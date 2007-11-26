No clear winner in Croatian elections

Croatia's ruling conservative HDZ party and the opposition centre-left SDP are neck-and-neck after Sunday's (25 November) parliamentary elections, preliminary results show.

After counting 53.4 percent of the votes, current prime minister Ivo Sanader's HDZ was credited with 61 seats, and Zoran Milanovic's SDP – with 57, according to Bloomberg. The turnout was around 64 percent.

But seven other parties are to enter parliament and two of them – the liberal HNS (Croatian People's Part...