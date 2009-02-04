Ad
euobserver
The Libertas application has unleashed a slew of claims and counter claims in the European Parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

EU funding for Libertas on hold after confusion over signatories

by Honor Mahony,

The European Parliament has put a decision to grant anti-EU treaty group Libertas funding on hold after it emerged that the group may no longer fulfill the criteria for receiving the money.

The move to grant Libertas status as a European political party, entitling it to around €200,000, had already been taken by parliament officials in Strasbourg on Monday (2 February) when one of the members on the list denied ever backing the group.

Igor Grazin, a liberal member of the Estonian ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The Libertas application has unleashed a slew of claims and counter claims in the European Parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections