Date set for tricky Sarajevo meeting

A planned EU-Western Balkans high level meeting is to be held on 1 June in Sarajevo, with the Spanish EU presidency hoping to secure the participation of all regional players.

According to EU officials and diplomats, the political directors of the EU member states will meet in Vienna a few days ahead of the conference to solve the two trickiest points: how Kosovo will figure in the meeting and what message the "Sarajevo declaration" should carry.

The success of the Sarajevo conf...